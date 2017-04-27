Birthday rhythms at Ammos Beach Bar

April 27th, 2017 Entertainment, What's On 0 comments

Birthday rhythms at Ammos Beach Bar

The Ammos Beach Bar in Larnaca has a date on May 1 with the soulful house DJ, producer and remixer Dennis Ferrer.

Ferrer is no stranger to our shores, as his appearances at Ammos have become somewhat of a tradition at this time of year.

The DJ first became known in the 90s with his Afro and gospel house music, which he released on his Sfere label. Since then Ferrer has released tune after tune, always with an original sound and a look to the music of the future. He has worked with great names, such as Andre Hommen, and has got people all around the world electrified with house music.

Ferrer, who is one of the true greats of house music and a leader and innovator who keeps pushing the limits, helped Ammos celebrate its tenth birthday on May 1 in 2015, and this year he is ready to do it all over again, but this time it will be a bigger and better party vibe.

Dennis Ferrer
Live performance by the DJ. May 1. Ammos Beach Bar, Larnaca. 5pm-9pm. Free. Tel: 24-828844

