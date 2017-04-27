Boats or Buildings that attract investors

Building new marinas in Cyprus to alleviate the long waiting lists for berths had been a no-brainer to most nautical experts and enthusiasts for many years.

The problem was finding investors to finance such projects and banks prepared to part with their cash.

The reluctance was understandable. Before loans could be repaid, the marina would need to generate money and that could not happen until it was completed.

Boat owners do not pay in advance to rent unbuilt berths — at least, not in Cyprus where despite the shortage, it was never so important an issue to justify such an upfront contribution.

And marinas do not come cheap these days. Many tens of millions of euros are needed to dredge the area, build a sea wall, sink the foundations for the quays, and then construct office and maintenance accommodation. Boat storage and workshop space is required too, along with a massive crane for lifting the vessels out of the water.

Housing, on the other hand, is an entirely different kettle of fish when added to a marina project. People do put down money as a deposit. They do so even while the plans are still on the drawing board and by the time the furniture vans are pulling up to unload, a very large percentage of the bill has been settled.

That, in turn, goes a long way to financing the cost of a marina’s infrastructure before it starts generating its own revenue stream.

Taken one step further, villas and apartments within a marina complex are like no other.

Who builds a compound — even on the seafront — which comes complete with restaurants and shops, and offers the opportunity to live in a virtual instant village?

Not to everyone’s liking, of course. One has only to visit the thriving Limassol Marina to realise this is not for those seeking a life of solitude. It is not a private club, those shops and restaurants needing the public to support their businesses. Having said that, the vast majority of populations around the world live in noisy cities and towns anyway.

It was the Limassol project which broke the deadlock in Cyprus. Those behind the development did have a head start, senior local executives within the local companies owning large boats themselves. So they knew what they wanted and a combination of boats and buildings was the solution.

What remains less certain is why so many people are prepared to pay such high prices to live in accommodation which may be luxurious, but hardly private.

Some say it is because the buyers are rich enough to consider a marina home as a second, or even third, residence and visit only a few times a year. In other words, they are rich.

Others argue it is precisely that combination of boats and buildings which suits their purposes, being able to live on the sea, have the shops and restaurants nearby, and put to sea when they feel the urge.

Undoubtedly playing a role is the government-backed scheme to grant EU citizenship to those prepared to invest some two million euros in Cyprus.

Next to open will be the Ayia Napa marina in 2019, a similar boat and building complex with the same emphasis on splendour. And eventually Paphos, Paralimni and Larnaca will follow suit.

Each boasts genuine opulence, which is way above the so-called luxury standards all building companies in Cyprus constantly claim. But that comes at eye-watering prices.

It all boils down to one simple requirement — money. So if you want to live in a marina, you need to be very wealthy.