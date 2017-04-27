Police arrest man with knives near May’s residence

April 27th, 2017 Britain 0 comments

Police arrest man with knives near May’s residence

A man is held by police in Westminster after an arrest was made on Whitehall in central London

British police said on Thursday a man had been arrested on Whitehall, the street home to numerous government ministries in central London, and a Reuters photographer saw at least two knives on the ground.

Police said no one had been injured in the incident close to Prime Minister Theresa May’s official Downing Street residence in Westminster but gave no further details. May was not at Downing Street at the time of the incident, her spokesman said.

The incident comes just over a month after a British-born convert to Islam ploughed a car into pedestrians on nearby Westminster Bridge killing four people before stabbing to death a police officer in the grounds of parliament.

Reuters pictures showed police officers standing by at least two knives lying on the ground.

Armed officers sealed off the area. A Reuters reporter and photographer saw police holding a dark-skinned, bearded man dressed in a hooded, black coat. His right hand appeared to have a bandage wrapped around it.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information