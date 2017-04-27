Buffer-zone human chain to highlight nuclear dangers

April 27th, 2017

A human chain across the buffer zone in the Ledra street crossing point on Wednesday, in memory of the victims of the Chernobyl disaster, sent the message that what happened in the Ukrainian city 31 years ago and Fukushima, Japan, six years ago, must not happen in Akkuyu, Turkey, just 90 kilometres away from the shores of Kyrenia in northern Cyprus.

Participants joined hands and held candles and signs reading “No to nuclear power” and “Mediterranean – Nuclear Free”. Political parties and various organisations from both sides of the divide attended the event, at which a joint statement pointing out the risks of nuclear power was read out in Greek by Elias Demetriou and Turkish by Fezel Nizam.

