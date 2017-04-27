Eriksen seals crucial win for Spurs at Palace

Eriksen seals crucial win for Spurs at Palace

Christian Eriksen was the hero for title-chasing Spurs, firing a superb winner against in-form Crystal Palace

Christian Eriksen’s superb long-range winner earned Tottenham Hotspur a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace to keep themselves in the Premier League title hunt on Wednesday night.

Tottenham’s eighth successive league victory cut Chelsea’s lead back to four points with five games to play after they beat Southampton 4-2 on Tuesday.

After Saturday’s bitter FA Cup semi-final defeat by Chelsea, it looked like being a night of frustration for a labouring Spurs at Selhurst Park, especially after Dele Alli wasted a great chance to put them in front.

But they pounded away at Palace’s massed defence and Eriksen came up with a fine winner in the 78th minute, beating keeper Wayne Hennessey from 25 yards with a powerful skidding drive that crept inside the post.

