It’s back to school for safety’s sake

The rapid surge in the popularity of boating and sea sports threatens an inevitable ‘overcrowding’ problem along the Cyprus coastline.

The beaches are already suffering from the impact of increased tourism figures, and as more of those visitors take to the sea on windsurfers, jet skis and boats, so dealing with the issue of safety takes on added urgency.

Occasionally, Cypriot members of parliament mention the need for the introduction of special legislation — usually after an accident — but there has yet to be a concerted effort in this direction.

Meanwhile those who deal with sea sports and boats on a daily basis insist there is an immediate demand, which can be easily satisfied. It is, quite simply, to teach people how to use the equipment properly and learn the rules of the sea

The evidence suggests progress. The number of beach resorts, at which special courses are offered on a variety of related topics, is expanding and many tourists now come to Cyprus specifically to take advantage of these courses in such an ideal climate.

Learning to dive was the frontrunner a couple of decades ago and still accounts for most of the incoming tourist interest. But those wanting instruction on how to drive a jet ski, stop falling off a windsurfer, and the numerous subjects connected with sailing and power boating is on the rise too.

The target is an official certificate of competence, internationally recognised so that it can be presented in other countries as proof of appropriate knowledge and expertise.

In Cyprus, that almost certainly means a certificate from the Royal Yachting Association, better known by its acronym, the RYA.

In the UK, the RYA is accepted as the national body for all forms of boating, including dinghy and yacht racing, motor and sail cruising, RIBs and sports boats, powerboat racing, windsurfing, canal and river boat cruising, and personal watercraft.

There are more than 2,200 RYA recognised training centres in more than 44 countries, and ten times that many RYA instructors across the world. It is popular too. The organisation boasts a minimum of 150,000 taking courses every year, which includes working on the water, online or in a classroom.

It is not known how many of their approved instructors operate in Cyprus, but those who do make it clear in their promotional material for obvious reasons. With up to a hundred different professional and recreational courses available, and age no limit to participation, it is often a family affair. Some will be studying marine communications, navigation or diesel engines while others concentrate on offshore sailing.

And while some favour the idea of online courses, Cypriot-based instructors suggest that is more of a back-up and additional learning aid. Even if some of the work is in a classroom here, most is carried out on board the relevant craft giving students practical tuition.

The bonus, they note, is that anyone can take a course even if they do not own a boat, jet ski or windsurfing equipment. And by joining in one of the courses, they are certain to meet those who do own the different craft — providing the perfect opportunity to get invited out for a day on the sea.