OPEN FOR BUSINESS

Larnaca Marina

34°55’0N, 33°38’0E

Contact Details:

Monitoring channels 8 and 16.

Larnaca Marina,

CY 6023, Larnaca, Cyprus

Tel: + 357 24 653 110

Fax: +357 24 624 110

Email: ctolar@cytanet.com.cy

Security

A gated area with 24-hour police presence at entrance and regular patrols.

Facilities

Dry Dock for repairs and maintenance with slipway and 50-ton travel lift.

Fresh water supply.

Electricity – single and 3-phase.

Crew facilities, showers and washrooms.

Large car park with controlled vehicle entry.

Fuel station. Grey and black water discharge.

Refuse Collection

Waste oil and battery disposal.

The discussions over expanding and completely renovating this marina have been going on for decades. The latest plan calls for a project combining the marina and the neighbouring port. Progress is expected this year, but naming an opening date is a long way off. Full progress details can be found elsewhere in this section as we monitor the situation.

Situated close to the centre of Larnaca, it is within easy walking distance of the shops, cafes and restaurants.

In years gone by, it was a popular marina for live-aboards, but the trend has changed. Even so, it remains much in demand.

Indeed, it is invariably full, so visitors must check to see if space is available.

Berthing facilities for around 400 yachts of various sizes. Berthing charges vary according to the duration of stay and the length of the vessel. The minimum depth of the useable part of the marina is approximately 1.5m and the maximum is 3m.

There is also a large area for maintenance facilities and boat storage.