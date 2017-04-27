Latchi Harbour

35°03’0N 32°23’46E

Berths

Space for up to 350 boats including vessels of up to 25 metres in length.

Contact Details

Monitoring channel 16

Operated by the Port Authority and the sea by the Marine Police

Latchi Harbour,

PO Box 61262,

Paphos,

8132,

Tel: 26946840

Email: Cpa.paphos@cytanet.com.cy

Facilities

Essential marine services such as a small dry dock area with a travel lift, launch and recovery operations, and engine servicing.

Fuel can be supplied by visiting tankers.

The nearest port of entry into the republic for those vessels coming from Greece and Turkey. What it lacks in facilities, it makes up with enthusiasm and a warm welcome, although space is strictly limited. However, the weather usually enables visitors to moor just outside the harbour walls in safety. There is a variety of restaurants and tavernas on the waterfront, and enough in the way of local shops to stock up on essentials.

Latchi harbour is located 2 km from the closest town, Polis in the north west of the island. There is usually a mixture of fishing vessels, sailing and motor yachts, with more pleasure boats than fishing boats.