OPEN FOR BUSINESS

Limassol Marina

34°40’0N, 33°02’4E

Berths

Berthing facilities for 650 yachts of various sizes. Berths range from 8m to 115m. Draft ranges from 3.5m to 9m. Berthing charges vary according to the duration of stay and the length of the vessel.

Contact Details

Monitoring VHF channels 12 and 16

Limassol Marina

P.O.Box 50160,

3601 Limassol, Cyprus

Freephone: 80 080 010

Tel: +357 25 020 020

Email: info@limassolmarina.com

www.limassolmarina.com



Security

24-hour marina staff, including CCTV.

Facilities

A boatyard for light boat repairs and maintenance, served by a 100-ton travel lift, a 40-ton trailer and hard standing area. A slipway is also available.

Own fresh water supply.

Electricity — single and three-phase.

Fibre-optic connection providing cable TV, high-speed internet, telephone and WIFI access. (Some extra charges may apply).

Berthing assistance.

Crew facilities and changing rooms, showers and washrooms.

Dedicated parking.

Fuel station.

Grey and black water discharge.

Waste oil disposal.

Bilge pump out.

The Limassol marina is the newest of the three marinas, attracts thousands of visitors daily and has become the model for all forthcoming marina projects in Cyprus. Opened in 2013, the marina has been promoted as a destination for living, yachting, dining and shopping. It is therefore far more than simply a specially designed harbour with moorings for pleasure yachts and boats, but a complex project with many stakeholders.

The Limassol company running the harbour has attracted buyers for many of their properties. It has 41 commercial deployments, 14 of which are food and beverage outlets and 27 shops and boutiques.

The total cost of the project is €400 million.

The cultural centre ‘Trakasol’ and a marine training school are housed in a listed building next to the harbour which used to be a warehouse used to store carobs. It dates back to the early 19th century and now has multi-purpose function rooms for exhibitions, conferences and events.

The yacht owners are about 50 per cent Cypriot and the rest are mainly from Russia, Lebanon and Israel. Some of them live in Cyprus and others tour the Mediterranean.