People on both sides ‘ready for Dherynia crossing to open’

Greek and Turkish Cypriots said on Thursday they were ready for the opening of the crossing point in Dherynia, in the Famagusta district, a decision made by the two leaders as a confidence building measure around two years ago.

Work in the area continued with varying degrees of completion.

The road was paved in the north but there was no electricity nor phone lines where the checkpoint will be.

In the south, pavements were constructed but the road was yet to be tarmacked.

No work has been done in the buffer zone however.

The area was visited in Thursday by Greek and Turkish Cypriot party members under the auspices of the Slovakian Ambassador Oxana Tomova.

Their visit to the crossing point “advanced the effort to support cooperation, construction of trust, and peaceful coexistence between the two communities.”

The ambassador said next week they planned to visit the Lefka crossing point, whose opening had also been decided by the leaders two years ago.

Turkish Cypriot Halil Ombashi, a member of an initiative for opening of the road, said peace and cooperation was needed to create a positive atmosphere.

“We are all Cypriots and this road can be the road to peace,” he said. “We must open it.”

Ombashi said he was born in Mouttalos, Paphos, but lived in Famagusta since 1974, two minutes from the checkpoint, but was forced to drive for 40 minutes to go there.