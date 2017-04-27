Police seek second person in jewellery heist

A second person is being sought after a 19-year-old woman was arrested in Paphos on Wednesday in connection with the theft of jewellery and other valuables.

When police officers searched the car of the woman, who has been involved in a number of other offences before, they found a bag with jewellery and other items on the back seat.

The suspect didn’t explain where she got the objects from and was therefore arrested.

During questioning at a police station she reportedly admitted she stole the valuables from a house in Anavargos, Paphos, together with another person.

An arrest warrant has been issued against the second suspect.

