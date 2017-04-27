President begins contacts in Indian capital

President Nicos Anastasiades, who arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday night, on Thursday morning visited the site of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination (Gandhi Smriti) and paid tribute to the former Indian leader, including banging a peace gong at the site.

The President signed the visitors’ book writing he had deep respect for Gandi, who led “with the virtues of truth, peace and a stand against violence”.

He added that he was a leader who “not only led India to freedom but inspired the whole world”.

He will later attend the business forum organised by the business associations of Cyprus and New Delhi.

In the afternoon, Anastasiades will be the keynote speaker at an event organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) think tank on The EU-India Strategic Partnership in the 21st Century; A Cyprus Perspective.

On Friday, he will visit the Presidential Palace and be officially welcomed by the President of India, after which he will visit the Gandhi Mausoleum.

Later on at the same day, Anastasiades will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India Sushma Swaraj and afterward he will hold a meeting with the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, at the Prime Minister’s Office.

The President and the Cypriot delegation will later attend a working lunch hosted by the Prime Minister. After the lunch, the two sides will sign bilateral agreements.

In the evening, the President will attend an official dinner hosted in his honour by the President of India Pranab Mukherjee.