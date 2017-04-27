President pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday paid tribute to the Father of the Indian Nation during a visit at the site of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination (Gandhi Smriti), in New Delhi.

The president, who is on a state visit to India, signed the visitors’ book noting that “Mahatma Gandhi was guided by the virtues of truth, peace and the principle against violence”.

Anastasiades wrote Gandhi was “a visionary leader who always fought against violence, based on truth and peace. A Great Soul that not only led India to freedom but also inspired the whole world. ”

In New Delhi, the president will be officially welcomed by the president of India at a special ceremony at the Presidential Palace and will hold official talks with the prime minister of India.

Anastasiades will also be the keynote speaker at a business forum organised by the business associations of Cyprus and New Delhi.