Qatar Airways launches latest global sales campaign

The easiest decision is choosing where to travel next with Qatar Airways incredible fares

Qatar Airways invites passengers to start planning their next trip with amazing discounts on flights across all cabin classes. With the airline’s Global Sales Campaign, which starts 26 April and lasts through 3 May, families, friends and couples can book flights to any destination across the airline’s award-winning network of more than 150 destinations across the globe, with validity to travel until 21 June 2017.

Travellers can now easily decide where to go next with fantastic fares to Australia (starting from €919), South Africa (starting from €699), Seychelles (from €969) and Thailand (from €859). To take advantage of these offers, travellers should visit qatarairways.com.cy or their travel agent.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer Mr. Ehab Amin said: “We are delighted to be able to offer our passengers such a wide variety of choice in choosing a destination. With this new promotion, passengers can easily choose where go next with amazing offers across all of our cabin classes. Travellers are truly spoilt for choice with Qatar Airways’ extended network of more than 150 destinations.”

Recently the airline revealed its latest premium class product “Qsuite,” a fully transformable suite of seats that allows parties of two, three or four to create their own unique space within the Business Class cabin. This game-changing patented design is set to transform the face of aviation and Business Class travel by bringing a First Class product to the Business Class cabin. Qsuite also features the first ever double bed in Business Class, another ground-breaking innovation brought to passengers by Qatar Airways.

The airline was named the World’s Best Business Class by Skytrax in 2016, and its home hub, Hamad International Airport, was also recently given five stars at the Skytrax World Airport Awards, as well as being named the World’s Sixth Best Airport.

Qatar Airways is one of the world’s fastest growing airlines, with a network of more than 150 destinations. The airline will add a number of exciting new destinations to its growing network in 2017, including Chiang Mai, Yanbu, Dublin, Nice, Skopje and many more, flying passengers on board its modern fleet of 195 aircraft.