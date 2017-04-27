The bottomless pit that keeps on giving

Owning a boat is like pouring money into a bottomless pit. It is an old saying and while a little harsh and even unfair, there is no shortage of truth to the claim.

The problem is that boats do not increase their value with age. Houses and land do, but how boring is that?

So it is little wonder that owners suffer sharp attacks of deafness when criticised for enjoying themselves at sea. Little wonder too that such comments do not come from those fishing out the money before it hits that unreachable depth.

Now Cyprus businesses are embarking on a voyage, which promises to produce enough profits to make some of their owners very wealthy. And, they will doubtless argue, about time too.

Until Limassol Marina opened and increased the number of available berths by 650, there had barely been a thousand for the past three decades. So throughout that period, the number of companies either supplying equipment or offering maintenance facilities was severely limited by the lack of expansion opportunities.

The next few years are expected to see the berth count rise above 4,000 and they all need to be filled. Empty berths produce no profit for the marinas, nor for the purveyors of goods and services.

First, come the boat sellers. Freed from the shackles of “nowhere to put it even if I buy it”, they are off and running — the prospective customers including many rich Russians who just love the idea of owning a vessel in a climate so much warmer than their own.

From small runabouts to vast ‘gin palaces’, the international yachting manufacturers now have Cyprus firmly in their sights — their local representatives genuinely welcome at boat shows around Europe because there is finally a market requiring their products.

Since boats are sold with relatively few extras, an early trip to a chandlery is essential to buy the additional bits and pieces — with the chandler hoping it is the start of a long relationship.

This is because boats are notoriously heavy on maintenance. The warm sea encourages speed-slowing growth on the hull while the salt does its well-known damage wherever possible, and Murphy’s Law dictates what can break will do so.

Enter the army of maintenance professionals and, even if it is nonsense, nothing seems to nullify the insistence that everything is much more expensive when it is for a boat.

Engines and generators might be based on those of truck and car engines, but the servicing of these marine-adapted units requires specialist attention. So even a simple oil filter gets marine packaging and costs more.

Once a year, the vessel is hauled ashore to have its bottom scraped free of barnacles and growth, and then repainted with an expensive anti-fouling concoction supposedly guaranteed to keep it smooth for at least a couple of years — supplied by the chandler, of course, along with the scraping tools, paint brushes and rollers.

(Sadly, the small print on the mixture’s container adds the announcement that this claim means absolutely nothing unless the vessel is constantly on the move to prevent the growth forming and the barnacles climbing aboard.)

This annual undertaking boosts the coffers of the marina operators as well. Depending on size and multiplied by the number of boats being lifted, their massive cranes can earn small fortunes on a regular and virtually guaranteed basis.

The rapid improvements in marine equipment present another good money-earner. Having the latest fish finder, radar or chart plotter in an ever-changing digital world is a must for most owners, necessitating another trip to the chandler.

The government gets its share of the revenue at almost every turn. Quite apart from the VAT on boats sales, parts, labour and berth rental, there is the boost to coastal and marine tourism.

The EU reckons this so-called “blue growth” area is worth €500 billion a year to the economy and represents 5.4 million jobs.

Naturally, all concerned in Cyprus including restaurant and shop owners, will be hoping those extra berths will bring extra visitors.

And if all goes well, some will make enough money to buy a boat.