The theatre becomes a land of dreams

“Have a crazy dream for a better day, have a crazy dream for a better day.” This is how the children’s play To Kommati (The Piece) by bestselling Greek author Giorgos Lembesis ends, giving out the message to the younger generation that we can all have dreams and we can all find ways to share those dreams.

The story in itself is one of fantasy, comedy and deep meanings but, in a theatrical performance, it becomes an interactive experience for children of all ages. So how did it go from page to the stage? “It all started about a year ago,” says the play’s director and producer Athena Xenidou. “Lembesis contacted me about putting The Piece on the stage.” While answering this question Xenidou was busy finding things on her laptop, which had a picture of her son as its screen saver, making the next question slightly redundant but it was answered anyway.

“I wanted to direct a play for children because of my 10-year-old son Alexandros. I wanted to make it the best I could because I had made a bet with myself that I would make Alexandros say ‘Wow, this is great’, and if he says that then I have won the bet.”

The ‘Wow factor’ comes in the form of a piece of sky that lights up and flies around the theatre so little hands can reach up and feel, as if they are reaching for their dreams. There is also a play on light and dark, a cut-out kind of set and a Disney feel, as Xenidou said “that breaks the language barrier and is so entertaining and fun that even if you don’t know Greek, you will still understand the main concepts and enjoy the experience.”

To Kommati (The Piece) – whose major sponsors are Pizza Hut and Burger King – is set on the small planet of Goula with two cities. Astrate is a beautiful and clean city, with organised citizens who all have their place. The other city, Dourta, on the other hand, is a dusty and very dirty place with disorganised people living there. But the main difference between the two is that Astrate has a sky and Dourta does not. This is their main conflict as Dourta tries to steal the sky.

All this information is given to us by a narrator who has a remote control to freeze the action when needed and take the story back to the beginning, given that the play kicks off pretty much at its climax.

The mayor of Astrate decides that it is time for their city to move again and while everyone is getting ready and making sure their city is nice and clean, they find a strange object on the ground. After the three characters who remain in Dourta – a woman who can’t see very well, another whose hair is so big that she can’t hear very well, and their leader who is always changing her mind – see the object they become very excited and everyone realises that a piece of sky has fallen to the ground and now there is an empty space in the sky.

“The piece of sky is a custom-made air balloon which flies around the theatre,” Xenidou said. “It interacts with the audience, talking to the children and ultimately being helped by them to fly up again.”

The two cities plan to go to war over the piece of sky, but the night before the battle they hear a voice saying “have a crazy dream for a better day, have a crazy dream for a better day.” In the morning, it is clear that the voice belongs to the piece of sky, who dreamed it could fly and teach the other pieces of sky to fly also, so when it is night in Astrate the sky can move to Dourta, and when it is night in Dourta it can move to Astrate.

The piece’s great line is also part of an original song written for the performance by the famous Greek songwriter and singer Monika, who wrote the whole soundtrack for the play.

Xenidou has worked in Los Angeles, London, Athens and Cyprus. She has directed a number of series for TV and 18 theatrical productions. For cinema, she has produced and directed three short films and her feature film Unwitnessed Memories received the Gold Award by the Ministry of Education and the Special Jury Award at the Houston Int’nal Film Festival.

The Piece

Performance for children by Georgios Lembesis. Until June 11. Pantheon Art Cinema, Nicosia. Saturday: 4pm, Sunday: 11am and 4pm. €12. In Greek. Tel: 70-000190