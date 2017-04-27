So you think you can dance?

If you are a fan of dancing and just can’t wait for a flash mob to be arranged so you can organise yourself with all those other people, then the Dance Marathon shaking its thing at the Mall of Cyprus in Nicosia on Sunday will be just the occasion for you to put your dancing shoes on.

The Dance Marathon is organised to celebrate International Dance Day, which was established in 1982 by the Unesco international Dance Council. It is celebrated every year on April 29 to unite professionals and non-dancers.

From 3pm until 7pm, there will be a specially designed stage welcoming people of all ages to dance to the rhythms of the Just Dance video game. Even if you really don’t know your right from your left foot it doesn’t matter, you will have more than enough guidance. Plus professionals from Dance Style Crew, Dance Studio, Kalla Dancing Studio, True Enforcers of Advanced Movement and Rebel Dancers will be right there to show you how it is done.

It is not all about moving our feet for the fun of it, though, the event will also help raise money for Hope for Children as The Mall of Cyprus together with G3 Great Games will donate €500 to the organisation for each hour of dance.

Dance Marathon 2017

Dance marathon to celebrate International Dance Day. April 30. The Mall of Cyprus, Nicosia. 3pm-7pm. Tel: 77-776255