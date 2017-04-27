Work accidents up almost 20 per cent in a year 

There were close to 2,000 workplace-related accidents in 2016, a 19.4 per cent year-on-year rise, trade unions said on Thursday.

The frequency rate also rose by 17.4 per cent, the unions said, suggesting that it was due to cutbacks and the drive for profit.

Five people died in four accidents in 2016, compared with five fatal accidents the previous year.

In a statement marking April 28, the international day of health and safety at work, Peo trade union urged the labour ministry to intensify efforts and be uncompromising towards employers violating health and safety rules.

Peo also appealed to employers to put all necessary measures in place to cut work-related accidents so that workers return home in good health.

“Health and safety is a right for workers and an obligation for employers,” Peo said. It urged workers to claim their “sacred right to work” in safe and healthy conditions.

According to the international labour organization, 2m people lost their lives in work-related accidents and diseases each year across the globe.

Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou voiced concern over the rise in the frequency of accidents.

“Unfortunately, the figures continue to be relentless, raising concerns,” she said.

The aim of the government, she said, was to spot the causes of the dangers, and the omissions, in a bid to take the necessary measures to prevent accidents.