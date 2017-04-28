Fellaini sent off as United hold on for goalless draw at City

Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini clashes with Manchester City's Sergio Aguero before being sent off by referee Martin Atkinson

Manchester United held on for a goalless draw in a feisty derby clash with Manchester City after midfielder Marouane Fellaini was sent off for a headbutt in the 84th minute at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

The result leaves City in fourth place still a point – and a place – ahead of their local rivals in the Premier League and extends United’s unbeaten run to 24 league games.

City, who dominated most of the game, thought they had a late winner when Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus, on as a late substitute for his first appearance since being injured in February, headed home from close range but was offside.

Belgian Fellaini was sent off when, moments after being booked for a foul on Sergio Aguero, he tripped the Argentine and then, in clear view of referee Martin Atkinson, confronted him by pushing his forehead towards the City forward who fell.

