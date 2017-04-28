‘I wish I could turn back time,’ says hit-and-run suspect

A 30-year-old charged for a fatal Limassol hit-and-run denied on Friday that she had any legal responsibility for the accident but said she wished she could turn back time.

Efi Herodotou had been wanted by police since 2011 over the 2007 incident in which Emilios Ioannou, 17, was killed. She had been living in Greece with her parents since her case was re-opened after she had been acquitted in the first trial in 2009. She and her parents were extradited to Cyprus earlier this year.

State prosecutors preparing for an appeal discovered that evidence submitted in her original trial had been forged and tampered with, and at least one defence witness had perjured himself.

Reading a statement from the dock on Friday, Herodotou said “I would do anything to turn back time but unfortunately this is impossible.”

“It was a tragic accident and not a deliberate criminal act on my behalf. An accident for which I honestly believe I bear no legal responsibility,” she said.

Herodotou said her life had changed drastically from the first moment of the December 27, 2007 accident and she felt “great pain and sadness” because Ioannou was killed.

“It could, and it can happen to anyone and I wish from the depths of my soul that such a thing would never happen to anyone,” she said. “That is, to unwittingly take away a life.”

Herodotou said that she had been vilified and insulted since the accident, especially through the media.

“I was presented as being the worst criminal,” she said.

A statement from the dock without being cross-examined by the prosecution does not have the same gravity as a sworn testimony.

Her defence said they planned to summon two, maybe three witnesses. The case continues on May 12.

Herodotou had pleaded not guilty Ioannou’s death through reckless driving and failure to stop at a red light in Limassol in 2007.

Her parents face charges including fabrication of evidence, forgery, perjury, and bribery. They also denied the charges in a separate trial.