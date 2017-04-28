Larnaca airport tarmac resurfaced

April 28th, 2017

AIRPORT operator Hermes has spent six weeks to upgrade Larnaca airport, replacing the asphalt of a third of the runways at a cost of more than €700,000.

Dozens of workers were busy from midnight to morning and used 50,000 tonnes of asphalt in order to completely replace 30,000 square metres of the tarmac, the company announced.

“Within the framework of its corporate social responsibility to promote recycling, Hermes proceeded with the full recycling of the removed asphalt,” Director of the Technical Services Costas Zachariades said. “It is noteworthy that the project is part of the long-term programme of maintenance of the Cypriot airports, which Hermes itself set out on its own initiative.”

