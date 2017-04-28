Marie Eleni is No. 13 on Interpol abduction list for Cyprus

INTERPOL on Thursday added abducted four-year-old Marie Eleni Grimsrud of Cypriot and Norwegian parents to the organisation’s list of children abducted in Cyprus, bringing the total number to 13.

The following minors are on Interpol’s wanted list:

Ali Omar, 8, who has Syrian and Cypriot parents, disappeared on April 18, 2012 aged two and was taken to Syria.

Anna Nergiz Constantinou Tamriverdi, 11, who was born in Cyprus, disappeared on August 31, 2014 and was taken to Turkey.

Savvas Lardi Ellada, 15, and her brother Andreas Lardi, 13, who have both Cypriot and Czech nationalities, were abducted on August 10, 2007 and taken to Prague.

Olympia Al Jasem, 6, and her brother, Gerasimos Al Jasem, 8, from Limassol, have been missing since June 25, 2015.

Marcos Loizides, 6, from Nicosia was abducted on September 5, 2016.

Neofytos Panteli, 4, disappeared from Limassol on May 4, 2016.

Doaa Sakkal, 10, and Ayesha Sakkal, 8, from Nicosia, were abducted on September 1, 2013.

Dean Shahin, 10, who has parents from Israel and Cyprus, was kidnapped from Paphos on May 8, 2016

Leandros Simmillides, 4, whose parents are from South Africa and Cyprus, disappeared on July 20, 2016.