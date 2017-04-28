Restaurant review: House, Limassol

House is not new to the dining scene; it opened its doors a few years ago and shut down for a while but has now made its comeback and all the great things about it remain the same, with a splash of improvement. Hopefully, this means that House is here to stay.

Located in the graphic old town, House is near St Andrews street, the epicentre of the night scene, and is housed within the confines of a traditional mansion. The place embraces both the traditional and modern, giving it an air of effortless elegance.

As soon as you walk in you notice that the restaurant is separated into two: the dining area and the bar area. Each caters to the mood of the customer. The separation of the two also provides an air of privacy, even when the restaurant is packed, when you can’t see everyone in the restaurant, you never notice whether it is crowded or not. The dining area is lit by two striking, modern chandeliers. The walls are bare, released from all fuss and fluff. In the bar area, the lighting is more sullen, the walls are decorated and have inner lighting cues which change colour. However, the subtle lighting does permeate throughout the restaurant/dining area which was not ideal. Even if the atmosphere created is pleasant, not being able to really see your food can put a damper on things – even if the food you are eating is superb.

The menu is packed with a variety of dishes, but also caters to the ‘sharing’ concept – offering large platters where parties can have lots of snippets to taste, leave satiated and with different tastes tickling their palate. The dishes I had were a small sampling of different main dishes, but they can also be found as samplers. The meal started with a seafood Caesar salad, topped with lobster and prawn. I was skeptical at how these two could work together, but was pleasantly surprised by the refreshing taste that the seafood gave to the old favourite Ceasar dressing. The salad was light on the stomach and a perfect opener to our meal.

The salad was followed by beef empanadas; I loved them. I find it great when restaurants do try to offer something that can’t be found in every single restaurant. The minced beef was cooked to perfection and melted with every bite of the soft and light pastry that surrounded it although it could have been slightly more salty. We were then presented with Argentinian lamb chops and baby chicken drumsticks. The lamb chops were full of flavor in a way that made it possible to enjoy the delightfully tasty meat in all its glory. The drumsticks were served with a variety of dipping sauces to add to the taste and were cooked just right, keeping in their juicy flavour without being overcooked and dried out. We only tried a few items, there’s a lot more variety of fusion dishes to choose from.

House has a lot going for it – it’s hip, it has great food and is well-staffed. On a more negative note though, if you are dining inside the place is too dark, the music is too loud – we could barely carry on a conversation – which got a bit tiring by the end of the night. If they pay attention to these minor details though, the place is a winner!

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY Fusion

WHERE House, Ayiou Andreou and Christodoulou Sozou, Limassol

CONTACT 25 364040