Teams wary of Everton’s formidable home form, says Koeman

April 28th, 2017 Premier League, Sport 0 comments

Teams wary of Everton’s formidable home form, says Koeman

Everton, who host leaders Chelsea on Sunday, have won their last seven home league games and have just one loss in 17 league fixtures at Goodison Park this season

Everton’s stellar home form this season intimidates their opponents, manager Ronald Koeman has said ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game against leaders Chelsea.

Everton, who are seventh in the league, won their last seven home league games and have just one loss in 17 league fixtures at Goodison Park this season, collecting 40 out of 51 available points at home.

Only Chelsea and second-placed Tottenham Hotspur have a better home league record this season.

“You want your home form to be good, to be intimidating and for the whole experience for opposition teams to be intimidating,” Koeman told British media.

“We have good momentum at home right now, the team is confident, we are playing aggressively with a good press, good tempo and good quality.

“Opposition teams have more doubts these days when they come to Goodison, and that’s a good thing.”

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information