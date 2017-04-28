Toddler abducted from north by father and taken to UK

THE mother of a three-year-old girl reported to authorities in the north that her daughter had been abducted by her ex-husband and his parents and taken to the UK through the Republic.

Daily Kibris reported that Nur Perihan Ozruyalik, her father and her grandparents, had crossed into the Republic through Strovilia and departed for the UK from Larnaca airport.

The father and the grandparents had taken the girl as part of his visitation rights.

They never brought her back, prompting the mother to notify the authorities on Wednesday at 6pm.

However, an order to stop their exit from the north was not issued until the next day, giving them time to leave.

Turkish Cypriot authorities were treating the case as a kidnap.