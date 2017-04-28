Trade unions mobilise for May Day celebrations

LABOUR Day events will take place on Monday with mobilisations in all districts, the left-leaning Pancyprian Federation of Labour (PEO) trade union announced. The campaign will run under the slogan, “We are working for reunification, social and trade union rights.”

The May Day celebrations in Nicosia will be held in solidarity with the Turkish Cypriot trade unions.

“For the workers of Cyprus, the world labour day is a day of reaffirming our attachment to the struggle for the reunification of our country and our people. It is a day of reasserting our struggle for social justice,” PEO said in its announcement.

Specifically, according to the federation’s announcement, PEO will hold a gathering outside the Ministry of Finance at 6pm, followed by a march through the main streets of the capital.

The march will end at the buffer zone stadium (Ledra Palace), for the bicommunal concert “Rock For Peace–Fight For Your Rights”, with the Greek Cypriot band “Prospectus” and the Turkish Cypriot singer Arda Gündüz. The concert begins at 8pm.

The concert is also supported by various Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot far-left organisations.

Moreover, the “Left movement – We want Federation” and “Granazi” organisation will hold on Friday at 7pm the open event “The Left Facing Reunification and Partition”, to discuss both the prospect of reunification and the leftist attitude against the possibility of partition.

“As tensions grow in relation to energy and nationalism, it is important not only to discuss the data but also to organise our actions in the coming period, especially when reports show that the GC leadership, or a big part of it, flirts with the idea of an agreed partition,” their announcement said.