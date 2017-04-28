UN reaffirm trust in Eide

April 28th, 2017

Greek Foreign Minister Nicos Kotzias (left) with UN Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide in Athens in early February

The United Nations continue to have full confidence in the work of UN special adviser Espen Barth Eide in Cyprus, spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, said during a briefing Thursday.

Dujarric who was asked by a journalist if the Secretary-General had responded to a letter from Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias , reaffirmed that the Secretary-General received the letter.

“I will check on a response but I assume we will let the recipient of the response know before we talk about it publicly”, he said.

Replying to questions on Kotzia’s accusations that Eide that was behind negative reports against him, Dujarric reaiterated the organisation’s confidence for the Norwegian diplomat.

“We continue to have full confidence in the work that he does and the work that his team does on this very important issue of Cyprus,” he said.

