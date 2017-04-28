Our View: Health minister has no chance against the unions

IT WAS no surprise that health minister Giorgos Pamboridis lost his temper during a visit to Limassol hospital on Wednesday and lashed out against at the government doctors who were preventing any progress being made in the implementation of the national health scheme (Gesy). The real surprise was that it had taken so long for the hapless minister’s patience to crack, considering the never-ending obstacles he has had to deal with in his efforts to get Gesy moving.

Dealing with them, does not mean overcoming them. Many keep re-appearing, while he has also had to cope with the undermining by the president as in the case of the nurses’ pay. There was another outburst against the established, vested interests that were preventing the implementation of Gesy, on a lunch-time radio show, suggesting that although he played along with the House health committee’s compromise proposal that was discussed earlier in the day he was not happy with it.

How could he be? Deputies had given in to the demand of the doctors’ union Pasyki, which had written to the committee asking for a postponement of the discussion of the two government bills relating to the autonomy of the state hospitals. The committee would meet again on May 11 and asked the minister, in the meantime, to meet the union and try to resolve the existing dispute over the work terms and conditions of the doctors under the proposed new regime. The committee did not say what it would do in the event that the minister does not give in to the union’s demands, considering the bills have to be approved before the House’s summer recess.

On Wednesday, Pamboridis said that discussions, which had been going on since January, were exhausted and that Pasyki that had always opposed the autonomy of hospitals was engaging in delaying tactics. It is not just delaying tactics. The union has sensed that it could have all its demands, regarding pay and conditions of its members satisfied, given that presidential elections are on the horizon and it would have the full support of the political parties. Pamboridis should not be surprised, if his re-election-seeking boss also sided with the union.

In the end, no matter how resolute the minister is, he would not be able to resist the party-union establishment, which will set up a healthcare system to serve the interests of doctors and nurses rather than the patients and the taxpayer. It would be exactly like the public education system, which guarantees maximum pay for minimum work to teachers and a lousy poor standard of education to students. This is what happens when the unions are given the freedom to dictate how public services should operate, because they account for many votes. Pamboridis, to his credit, is fighting this lunacy, but he has no chance of winning.