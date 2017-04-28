A weekend of jazz in Paphos

Paphos will be all jazzed up this weekend with a number of jazz performances taking place in Kennedy Square as part to the European Capital of Culture Pafos 2017 programme.

Things will kick off tomorrow at 12pm for an hour-long performance by the Jazzologia Big Band. The 14 very diverse musicians who make up the band will perform under the music direction of Georgos Krasidis. The evening performance will be by the Sokratis Sinopoulos Quartet at 8pm.

The quartet will perform covers of Greek traditional pieces. These melodies along with the quartet’s improvisations, create a unique and special sound, where the ancient sound of the lyre awakens emotions and musical memories.

On Sunday three musicians, Gavriil Karapatakis on the fretless bass, Hub Hildenbrand on guitar and Zacharias Spyridakis on Cretan lyre, will bring their musical history and cultural backgrounds on the stage. Their performance, which begins at 8pm, will be lyrical and rich with traditional jazz elements.

The last performance of the Jazz Encounters event will be by the Irenaeos Koulouras Trio, Jess Koren and Ofter Ganor at 9.30pm.

The Jazz trio – Irenaeos Koulouras, Giorgos Krasidis and Giorgos Koulas – will perform together with the two exceptional musicians from Israel. It is this collaboration which has led to this weekend’s event and promises a fascinating encounter of top-notch jazz.

Jazz Encounters in Paphos

Jazz performance by a number of musicians and bands. Kennedy Square, Paphos. April 29, 12pm-1pm and 8pm-9.30pm. Free. Tel: 26-932017

April 30. 8pm and 9.30pm