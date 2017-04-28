Women speak about creativity and more

Business women in power and women who are ready to get inspired by other women will all be part of the Creative Women Conference set to run from May 4 to 7 in Paphos.

Speaking about why this second annual gathering of more than 100 accomplished women is very different from any other event out there for women, its founder and director Olga Balakleets said “I believe this conference is unique and apart from its official title of it being a conference, everything else is different. It is about successful business ladies and yet it is called “Creative Women” which is unusual for a start.”

Balakleets explained that the title’s purpose is to prove that creativity is one of the most important and powerful driving forces behind successful women.

The idea behind this coming together of like-minded women was, Balakleets said “to create a totally open and informal atmosphere where free-minded and successful female leaders could exchange ideas on various important topics. It is a very spirited environment for the ladies who after these few days will become good friends and reliable partners.”

The four-day conference will include various panels, discussions, Q&A sessions, workshops and sections on wellbeing, beauty and relaxation including yoga and meditation on the beach and also performances by women entertainers.

The speakers come from all over the world and they are experts in the fields of politics, science, finance, physiology, technology and more.

Women wishing to book a space at the event, can do so via http://creativewomen.co/register/

