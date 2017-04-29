Eight-year-old girl killed in traffic accident

Eight-year-old Chrystalla Christodoulou died on Friday night in a road accident in Nicosia while four others were injured, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred at around 10.30pm on Limassol Avenue in Dali, police said, when a car driven by a 31-year-old man crashed into a car driven by a 47-year-old woman in which the eight-year-old and two 19-year-olds – a man and a woman – were passengers.

All five were injured and taken to Nicosia general hospital where Chrystalla was pronounced dead. The 31-year-old, who was severely injured, underwent surgery and is in the hospital’s intensive care unit, while the condition of the other three is out of danger.

Police investigations into the cause of the accident continue. Anyone with knowledge of it is urged to either call Nicosia traffic police on 22 802023, the nearest police station, or the Citizen’s Hotline at 1460.