Fire safety week ends with games in Larnaca

The fire safety awareness week culminates on Sunday with a fun event in Larnaca in which firefighters from Cyprus and Greece will take part.

The event on April 30 from 10am to 1pm at the Phinikoudes beach in Larnaca includes firefighting competitions which the public will have the opportunity to watch.

At the same time, the audience will be informed about fire safety by members of both fire services.

The event is also aimed at children who can participate in activities related to firefighting and also look forward to receiving many gifts.

A live broadcast by the radio programme ‘Children in the air’ is also on the cards.