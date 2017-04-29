Fire safety week ends with games in Larnaca

April 29th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Fire safety week ends with games in Larnaca

 

The fire safety awareness week culminates on Sunday with a fun event in Larnaca in which firefighters from Cyprus and Greece will take part.

The event on April 30 from 10am to 1pm at the Phinikoudes beach in Larnaca includes firefighting competitions which the public will have the opportunity to watch.

At the same time, the audience will be informed about fire safety by members of both fire services.

The event is also aimed at children who can participate in activities related to firefighting and also look forward to receiving many gifts.

A live broadcast by the radio programme ‘Children in the air’ is also on the cards.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information