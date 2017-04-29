Hollande urges French: vote Macron for sake of France and Europe

April 29th, 2017 Europe 0 comments

Hollande urges French: vote Macron for sake of France and Europe

French President Francois Hollande attends his last summit presser after the EU summit in Brussels

President Francois Hollande urged the French on Saturday to choose centrist Emmanuel Macron over far-right opponent Marine Le Pen in the second round of the presidential election, telling voters it was their duty to Europe as well as France.

Hollande had previously said he would vote for his former economy minister but had not given voting instructions.

Polls show Macron winning on May 7 with about 59-60 percent, but the momentum has been with Le Pen, who has clawed back about five percentage points over the past week.

Le Pen on Saturday chose defeated first-round candidate Nicolas Dupont-Aignan as her chosen prime minister if she were to be elected, a bid to attract his voters.

“One has to take the ballot paper, the Macron one, and consider it as the ballot that will prevent (the country) from the far right,” Hollande said on the sidelines of a European Union summit devoted to Brexit.

Voters had a responsibility towards Europe as well as France, he said, a reference to Le Pen’s anti-EU stance.

“The consequences would be high if France were to turn away from Europe. The choice of the French people is a choice for France but also for the European Union.”

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information