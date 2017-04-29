May Day fun

For those of you with kids, or those of you who may want to do something a bit out of the ordinary this May 1, there is plenty to choose from.

In Nicosia, City Markets will be back at Acropolis park from 9am until 5pm. As always there will be stalls selling handmade objects and other knick-knacks, bouncy castles and other activities for children, plus lots of things to eat and drink.

Still in Nicosia, but a bit out of the city, is the Riverland Bio Farm which will welcome everyone from 10am until 10pm. The farm, which was founded in 2004, will offer kids the perfect opportunity to see farm animals up close and give them the chance to ride ponies. There will also be organic products for sale and lots of activities and surprises for the whole family – after all, this is a May festival.

Sticking to the theme of animals, the Golden Donkeys Farm in Larnaca also has a fun-packed day planned for the whole family from 9am until 5pm. A festival to celebrate spring will be accompanied by live music, traditional dancers, mini spa treatments, arts and crafts corners where you can try to make traditional goods and you can also try some donkey milk for free.

All this could make up a great May Day – if the weather holds.

City Markets

A day out for the whole family with the chance to buy lots of original items, along with bouncy castles and other activities for children. May 1. Acropolis Park, Nicosia. 9am-5pm. Tel: 96-259855

First of May Farm Festival

Come to the Riverland Bio Farm and see the animals and take part in activities. May 1. Riverland Bio Farm, Kampia, Nicosia. 10am-10pm. €3per person, €10 family pack. Tel: 99-592598

Donkeys of May

A may festival with lots to do for the whole family. May 1. Golden Donkeys Farm, Skarinou, Larnaca. 10am-6pm. €4/2. Tel: 70-000620