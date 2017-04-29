Men remanded for usury in LImassol

Two men aged 39 and 42 were remanded on Saturday for seven days in connection with a case of usury in Limassol.

According to police the two were arrested on Friday following the report of a woman from Limassol that she was coerced to pay more than 10 times the money she had borrowed from the 39-year-old.

The woman reported that due to money problems she had borrowed €12,000 from the 39-year-old last June on a 25per cent monthly interest rate and that she had also given him as guarantee two personal cheques, each for €12,000.

But following threats and blackmail, according to the woman’s report police said, she ended up paying the suspect €27,900 in cash, and giving him jewellery worth around €100,000. She had also issued two cheques for €20,300 which had bounced.

Despite this, she told police that she continued to receive threats to settle her debt.

The 39-year-old reportedly want to her house on Tuesday along with another man she didn’t know asking for money.

Following investigations, police issued on Friday arrest warrants against the two men. They are being investigated for usury, money extortion, money laundering and conspiracy to commit a felony.