A minute with Louis Yiannapis Artist and member of the neo co.br.a art team

Where do you live?

I live alone in Nicosia. I have two children, a 22-year-old daughter who goes to university and a 17-year-old son who goes to high school.

Best childhood memory?

The first kiss from my childhood sweetheart.

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

I like Chinese noodles with chicken, I dislike pulses.

What did you have for breakfast?

Cereal with carob honey.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

I am a person that adores the night. I like to go out for drinks.

Favourite film of all time?

The Good the Bad and the Ugly. Great acting, excellent music by Ennio Morricone

Favourite holiday destination?

The Greek islands, Mytilene, Icaria. Because I can speak the language and I adore the Mediterranean light.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I listen to Greek rock and to Nicos Xylouris.

What is always in your fridge?

Vodka is always in my fridge.

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

It would be one made from stone, wood, and with a glass roof.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I would go out for drinks with Charles Bukowski and Henry Miller.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would make love for 24-hours.

What is your greatest fear?

I am not afraid of anything.

Tell me a joke…

Our whole life is a joke and death laughs at us all

Yiannapis’ art exhibition In the footsteps of Basquiat is on at the Collection Gallery in Nicosia until April 29. Yiannappis’ work is influenced by the authenticity of children’s art, having worked for the past 14 years with children raised in institutions. For more info: www.facebook.com/events/1439733796066294/