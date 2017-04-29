Paphos prepares to welcome Berliner Philharmoniker

Paphos will have the great honour of hosting the internationally acclaimed Berliner Philharmoniker in a unique concert on Monday at noon at the Castle square, marking one of the most special moments of Pafos2017.

The Berliner Philharmoniker and the Embassy of Germany, in parallel with Monday’s concert, have created and organised the #UnitedByMusic Youth Orchestra, bringing together young Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot musicians with those of the Berliner Philharmoniker, in a unique shared experience which will be presented on Sunday.

Chairman of Pafos2017 Christos Patsalides said the concert was a great honour for the whole of Cyprus. He added that the concert will be broadcast live by the German national channel (ART) through which millions of viewers will have the opportunity to watch and share the experience.

He said this event further strengthens the European culture and the programme of Pafos2017.

German ambassador Nikolai Von Schoepff said many Germans have already arrived in Paphos to watch the concert.

“What is really important, is not that this is the first time such an event is taking place, but the fact that it brings out the ties and relations between countries and cultures. The European Concert has an exceptionally important place in the international music scene, since, on the one hand, it celebrates the European culture and its values, and, on the other hand, it is associated with the founding of this legendary orchestra in 1882. Each year, the Berliner Philharmoniker chooses a city of historical or other significance to host this event,” the Ambassador added.