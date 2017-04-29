The piano at centre stage

Bulgarian pianist Galina Dimova will give a piano recital tonight at Technoplis 20 Cultural Centre in Paphos at 7pm.

The recital, which is being organised to raise funds for PAWS Dog Shelter, will feature a solo performance by Dimova with pieces by F. Chopin, C. Debussy and Nicolas Economou. In the second half of the show, Dimova will be joined by Natalia Lezedova, Ivelina Rousseva and Nicola Georgiev to perform works for four hands.

Dimova started piano at the age of seven and was accepted at the Christina Morfova Music Lyceum for gifted children. She graduated from the Academy of Music, Dance and Fine Arts in Plovdiv with distinction in Music Education and Piano Pedagogy (MA). She continued her studies at the State Academy of Music in Sofia, specialising in chamber music and piano accompanying.

In 1994, she formed The Classical Trio, with which she performed in various countries and released three compact discs. She has also collaborated with the video artist Yiannos Economou as a composer and performer in two short films.

The pianist is currently the principal music teacher at the International School of Paphos.

Piano Solo with Galina Dimova

Piano performance. April 29. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 7pm. €15/10. Tel: 70-002420