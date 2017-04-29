Anastasiades in Brussels for EU Summit on Brexit guidelines

April 29th, 2017 Brexit, Cyprus, Europe, featured, World 0 comments

Anastasiades in Brussels for EU Summit on Brexit guidelines

File photo

President Nicos Anastasiades arrived in Brussels on Saturday to participate in the European Council that will set out the guidelines for the negotiations between the EU and the UK concerning Brexit.

The Council meeting is to begin at around noon Cyprus time.

Guidelines to be approved by the 27 heads of state will constitute the principles governing the EU negotiating team, chaired by former EU Commissioner Michel Barnier.

Negotiations between the UK and the EU after the former triggered Article 50 of the EU treaty last month are scheduled to last up to two years.

In an invitation to the EU leaders, EU Council President Donald Tusk called for a “phased approach which means that we will not discuss our future relations with the UK until we have achieved sufficient progress on the main issues relating to the UK`s withdrawal from the EU.”

This, he said,  “is not only a matter of tactics, but – given the limited time frame we have to conclude the talks – it is the only possible approach.”

“In other words, before discussing our future, we must first sort out our past,” Tusk said.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information