Satirical stories, tales of lost love and erotic power on stage

The theatre is the perfect place to escape, to hear great stories, to see how actors portray characters and perhaps see how a classical tale can be upgraded. And just before the start of summer, when most of us will be out and about, there are plenty of theatre escapes on offer.

There’s the story of lost love in the dramatisation of Love – Hero Almost by Alexandros Papadiamantis, by the Eidekanou Theatre group in Nicosia until May 7. Love – Hero Almost is a coming of age story in which the actors portray young love and how reality can turn something that was once deemed ridiculous into something very tragic.

With the original text, minimal set and lots of imagination, the company will bring to the stage the story of the young sailor Giorgis and his unfulfilled love for his childhood friend Arhonto.

On the night the play opens, Arhonto is getting married to a much older man. As Giorgis pines over his lost love, he is asked to take the newly weds and the bride’s mother to the groom’s village on his boat. The interesting part of the story is when Giorgis fantasies about all the different ways he could stop the marriage, and almost be a hero.

Imagination plays a big role in this interpretation of the short story, as the props are few, thus allowing the concepts and the feelings of the characters to be the main focus on the narration.

The remaining performances in Nicosia will be at To Praktoreio tonight and next weekend at 8.30pm. The play will then move to Laranca for a performance on May 14 at Apothikes 79.

Leaving almost heroes behind, we move onto a story we think we all know, that of Shakespeare’s Hamlet – but this time with a happy ending.

The play Hamlet II by Sam Bobrick – which will be staged at the Strovolos Municipal theatre on May 9-10 and on May 11-12 at the Pattihio Theatre in Limassol – is a spoof on the original and helps anyone who has trouble grasping the intent of Shakespeare’s classic endeavor come to terms with what the real question really is.

In this satirical interpretation of the tragic play, Guildenstern and Rosencrantz are Groucho and Harpo, Ophelia is a slut and Hamlet is a pest.

The character of Hamlet is taken on by Greek actor Vladimiros Kyriakidis, who also directs the play. Joining Kyriakidis will be other Greek famous actors, including Georgos Constantinou, Christina Tsafou and Panos Stathakopoulos.

The European Capital of Culture – Pafos2017 is also getting ready to share the ancient story of Lysistrata with us on May 12-13 at the Paphos Archaelogical Park at 8.30pm.

This international production offers a different, fresh and surprising approach to Aristophanes’ comedy featuring 12 actors from Cyprus, Brazil and Nigeria. The origin of the participants is meaningful, as they all contribute to the play with their personal and collective experiences and cultural particularities, making the performance a dialogue between Africa, South America and Europe.

War and peace and the conflict between the two genders are the central themes of the play, while women struggle to restore peace by using their erotic powers as weapons.

The performance is accompanied by a band of musicians from Germany and is directed by Brian Michaels.

Love – Hero Almost

Performance of the play based on the short story by Alexandros Papadiamantis. Until May 7. To Praktoreio, 19 Nikitara Street, Agioi Omologites, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10/8. In Greek. Tel: 99-284236

May 14. Apothikes 79, 81-83 Ayios Lazaros Street, Larnaca. 8.30pm. €10/8. In Greek. Tel: 99-083974

Hamlet II

Performance of the comedy by Sam Bobrick. May 9-10. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. Tuesday: 9pm, Wednesday: 6pm and 9pm. €30/25/20/15. In Greek. Tel: 22-313010

May 11-12. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. Thursday: 9pm, Friday: 6pm and 9pm. €30/25/20/15. In Greek. Tel: 25-377277

Lysistrata

Performance of the comedy. May 12-13. Paphos Archaeological Park. 8.30pm. €10. Tel: 26-932017