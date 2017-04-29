Sunderland relegated after Bournemouth defeat

Sunderland were relegated from the Premier League with four games still remaining after Josh King struck two minutes from the end to give Bournemouth the three points.

With Hull City earning a point at Southampton, David Moyes’ Sunderland were left bottom of the table with 21 points, 13 points away from safety with just 12 points available.

The impressive King had hit the woodwork in the 20th minute with a clever, curling shot from a tight angle but grabbed the winner with a close-range shot from a Ryan Fraser pass.

Sunderland created little in attack with their best chance of the second half coming from George Honeyman whose shot at the near post, after good work from Fabio Borini, was well saved by Artur Boruc.

Jamie Vardy pounced just before halftime to earn Leicester City a 1-0 over West Brom at The Hawthorns on Saturday, to take them closer to Premier League survival.

The win lifts reigning champions Leicester, who have spent much of the season facing the threat of relegation, up four places to the relative safety of 11th, nine points ahead of third-from-bottom side Swansea City, with four games to play.

Stoke City and West Ham United both edged towards Premier League survival after Saturday’s action-packed 0-0 draw kept them well clear of the relegation struggle below them.