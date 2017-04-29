Vettel leads Ferrari front row sweep in Russia

April 29th, 2017 Formula 1 0 comments

Vettel leads Ferrari front row sweep in Russia

Ferrari Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel secures pole position in Russia

Formula One championship leader Sebastian Vettel secured Ferrari’s first pole position since 2015 on Saturday with team mate Kimi Raikkonen completing a front row sweep at the Russian Grand Prix.

The pole, Vettel’s 47th, ended a run of 18 in a row for world champions Mercedes who had Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton right behind the two red cars in third and fourth places.

Vettel, a four-times world champion with Red Bull, has won two of the first three races and leads triple champion Hamilton by seven points.

As a measure of Ferrari’s achievement in breaking the Mercedes stranglehold and returning to form, the pole was only the Italian team’s sixth since 2008.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information