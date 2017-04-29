Vettel leads Ferrari front row sweep in Russia

Formula One championship leader Sebastian Vettel secured Ferrari’s first pole position since 2015 on Saturday with team mate Kimi Raikkonen completing a front row sweep at the Russian Grand Prix.

The pole, Vettel’s 47th, ended a run of 18 in a row for world champions Mercedes who had Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton right behind the two red cars in third and fourth places.

Vettel, a four-times world champion with Red Bull, has won two of the first three races and leads triple champion Hamilton by seven points.

As a measure of Ferrari’s achievement in breaking the Mercedes stranglehold and returning to form, the pole was only the Italian team’s sixth since 2008.