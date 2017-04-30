Audit office will adopt all recommendations by British experts ‘within a year’

The Audit Office is leaving behind its problems and moving forward with modernisation and renewal, Auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides said on his Facebook page following completion of an assessment of the service by British experts.

Michaellides said the review was completed on Friday. It was the first that had even been done since 1960, he said, and had been commissioned voluntarily.

“One hundred per cent of the recommendations will be adopted within a year,” Michaelides said. “It highlighted numerous weaknesses which we have begun to fix. ”

“We are leaving behind the problems and moving forward with the process of modernisation and renewal,” he added. He said the changes would aid his office to offer a better service.

Michaelides himself has been a controversial figure. On the one hand he has been lauded for his crusade against public sector corruption and on the other, criticised for being over-zealous, often clashing with government ministers.

The experts came from the British Audit Office. Michaelides said the audit office had many flaws, according to the preliminary findings of the experts.

The evaluation revealed many weaknesses that are not new, but had been “swept under the rug”, Michaelides said, and “which we set out to rectify”.