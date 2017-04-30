Man in ICU Paphos after snake bite

April 30th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Man in ICU Paphos after snake bite

Blunt nose viper

A 55-year-old man was in intensive care at Paphos General Hospital on Sunday after being bitten by a snake in his village.

The man was bitten while out in his field and was taken to the hospital emergency room where doctors admitted him to intensive care as a precaution.

There are nine recognised species of snake in Cyprus. While most are harmless, three are venomous, although one doesn’t cause a poisonous bite to humans, due to the position of its fangs.

The blunt-nosed viper is the most dangerous and a snake bite requires immediate medical attention.

The bite inflicted by a blunt nosed viper is highly poisonous but they will only attack in self defence. If a viper is disturbed, it will hiss loudly as a warning before striking.

This viper is a large, long snake and can vary in colour. It’s often found close to water and areas which provide shade such as rocks, shrubs. When it does strike, its fangs are embedded into the victim and a large amount of venom is pumped into the wound.

The Montpellier snake is also venomous but its bite is not life-threatening. The Cat Snake’s bite is painful, but not dangerous.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information