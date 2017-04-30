Police investigate kidnap after girl 13, runs off with boyfriend 19

April 30th, 2017

Photo: CNA

Police are investigating the kidnapping of a minor after a 13-year-old Bulgarian girl ran away with her 19-year-old boyfriend, also Bulgarian.

According to police, on Saturday the girl’s mother, a resident of Xylofagou, reported that her daughter had run away with the young man without her permission.

Investigations established the pair had flown to Sofia from Larnaca airport at 4pm on Saturday and that currently the girl is with the young man at his home village.

The case is being treated as a kidnapping as the girl is underage.

Information