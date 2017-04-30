Seismic research vessel arrives in Limassol

The seismic research vessel Ramform Hyperion, which will conduct surveys in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone over the coming month, arrived at Limassol port on Sunday.

The newly-built vessel arrived on the island from the Mitsubishi shipyard in Nagasaki, Japan, having completed the required tests in Singapore. It is expected to carry out three-dimensional seismographic surveys in the Cypriot EEZ until mid August.

Cyprus has issued a Navtex, with the exact coordinates the vessel will survey and called on all vessels to be vigilant within a distance of 10 nautical miles from the Ramform Hyperion.

The ship carries 14 seismic cables, some 10 kilometres long and is accompanied by support vessels.

According to its makers, the Ramform Hyperion, first launched in March 2017, represents an enormously stable platform with outstanding seakeeping characteristics, that is capable of taking full advantage of our GeoStreamer® technology. This Titan-class ship can encompass virtually any acquisition design, and offers the best safety, efficiency and productivity in the industry.

Maritime and seismic equipment maintenance can increasingly be carried out at sea without impairing operations.