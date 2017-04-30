The medical community in the US is unable to reach consensus on what to do with its health insurance situation. Does any of this sound familiar after the events of the week with regards to Gesy?

The Allergists were in favour of scratching it, but the Dermatologists advised not to make any rash moves.

The Gastroenterologists had sort of a gut feeling about it, but the Neurologists thought the Administration had a lot of nerve.

Meanwhile, Obstetricians felt certain everyone was labouring under a misconception, while the

Ophthalmologists considered the idea shortsighted. Pathologists yelled, “Over my dead body!” while the Pediatricians said, “Oh, grow up!”

The Psychiatrists thought the whole idea was madness, while the Radiologists could see right through it.

Surgeons decided to wash their hands of the whole thing and the Internists claimed it would indeed be a bitter pill to swallow.

The Plastic Surgeons opined that this proposal would “put a whole new face on the matter.”

The Podiatrists thought it was a step forward, but the Urologists were pissed off at the whole idea.

Anesthesiologists thought the idea was a gas, and those lofty Cardiologists didn’t have the heart to say No.

In the end, the Proctologists won out, leaving the entire decision up to the “so-and-so“ politicians.

M. Ioannou, via email