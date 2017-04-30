Valuables worth over 2,500 stolen from parked car

Valuables worth more than 2,500 euros were stolen early Sunday from a parked car outside an events hall in Larnaca, police said.

At around 12.30am a 33-year-old woman from Nicosia and her partner from Limassol reported that they had parked at the venue in Mackenzie beach around 7pm and were heading home when they discovered the car had been broken into.

Among the items stolen, according to the couple, were a woman’s handbag worth 600 euros containing 200 in cash and a pair of sunglasses worth 600 euros, plus a credit card, which was subsequently cancelled. Her partner’s backpack containing a laptop worth 1,300 euros was also stolen from the car.

None of the items was insured.

Police said the perpetrators had smashed the back windshield, and the right-hand side back window of the vehicle to gain access to the items.