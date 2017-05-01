Cyprus talks will not affect exercise of sovereign rights

The ongoing dialogue for a solution to the Cyprus problem will not, in anyway, affect the Republic of Cyprus` exercise of sovereign rights, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has stressed.

Acting Government Spokesman Victoras Papadopoulos said, in a written statement, that President Anastasiades returned from Brussels on Sunday and was informed about newspaper reports concerning a new Geneva conference.

Whether there will be a similar development will depend entirely on the progress achieved during the ongoing dialogue, said Papadopoulos.

President Anastasiades wants to repeat that the ongoing dialogue for a solution to the Cyprus issue will not, in any way, affect the exercise of sovereign rights for the Republic of Cyprus, he underlined.

For this reason, the acting Spokesman added, the Republic of Cyprus’ energy plans will be implemented according to the agreed timeframe signed between the state and the companies that were licensed in the island`s EEZ.

President Anastasiades repeated that he will not stop negotiating with determination to find a solution that will create the preconditions for a functional, viable and European state that will respect the principles and values of the EU, the acquis communautaire and international law.

A solution that will secure only the interests of Cypriots and not the aims and pursuits of third parties, Papadopoulos concluded.

CNA