Paphos culture will shake the darling buds of May

As the weather gets hotter and the summer gets closer, the European Capital of Culture Pafos 2017 has even more planned for our cultural delight.

In May there is something a little different in the cards for art lovers. Yes, there will be many art exhibitions but there is also an experimental ceramics workshop. If you would like to see how six artists of ceramic art from Cyprus, Greece and Malta spin their wheels then you can do so from May 8 to 14 at Androlikou village from 11am-12pm.

When it comes to dance, the capital of culture will host the famous Austrian artist Willi Dorner and his colleagues. The dancers will put on an interactive performance under the name Boden in Urban Spaces on May 10, starting at Kennedy Square. The event aims at the involvement of the audience, who will follow a march towards the town centre, where 20 dancers will be placed at various points, waiting to be discovered.

The Aion House will host Aristophanes’ comedy Lysistrata on May 12. Twelve young actresses from Cyprus, Brazil and Nigeria will show how women can intervene when it comes to men and their wars, while a four-member ensemble will bring a more musical note to the performance. Tickets to this performance are €10 and are available on Sold Out Tickets.

The highlight of the month when it comes to music will be a performance by German singer Ute Lemper. Under the name One Touch of Venus and More, the singer will perform at the Paphos Castle Square on May 20. The concert is in cooperation with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra.

A selection of events for May. Different locations and times. Tel: 26-932017 or visit www.pafos2017.eu